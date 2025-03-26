Chicago felon found with weapons, suspected narcotics in Evanston: police

The Brief A Chicago man was arrested in Evanston after police found firearms and suspected narcotics in an SUV. Officers responded to a report of people drinking and playing loud music inside a parked vehicle. The suspect, Tremell Richardson, faces multiple felony charges, including unlawful possession of a firearm and drug possession.



A Chicago man is facing multiple felony charges after Evanston police found guns and suspected narcotics in a parked SUV early Sunday morning, authorities said.

What we know:

Evanston police say officers responded around 2:20 a.m. to a call about people inside a blue Dodge SUV in the 1700 block of Dodge Avenue.

The caller reported loud music, alcohol use, and a possible firearm at the scene.

When officers arrived, they identified the driver as 39-year-old Tremell Richardson, of Chicago, and noticed signs of intoxication. A passenger was also in the vehicle, and an open bottle of alcohol was visible on the floorboard, police said.

Richardson was reportedly uncooperative but was eventually removed from the SUV. During the detention, he dropped a firearm holster, according to police.

A search of the vehicle uncovered weed, suspected cocaine, suspected heroin, and two loaded firearms—a .40 caliber Smith & Wesson M&P Shield and a 9 mm "ghost gun."

Both Richardson and the passenger were taken into custody.

The passenger was cited for misdemeanor possession of alcohol in a motor vehicle, while Richardson was booked on multiple felony charges.

(Clockwise) Tremmel Richardson, Smith and Wesson firearm, and the "ghost gun" | EPD

What's next:

Richardson was charged with two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance, two felony counts of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, and one felony count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a repeat felony offender.

He also faces misdemeanor charges for driving under the influence and cannabis possession.

He remains in custody at the Cook County Jail and is scheduled to appear in court on April 17 at the Skokie Courthouse.