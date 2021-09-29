Chicago Fire Department hosts graduation ceremony for 40 new paramedics

A ceremony was held Wednesday morning for the newest class of graduating paramedics.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot joined Fire Commissioner Annette Nance-Holt at the ceremony to congratulate the class.

During the ceremony, Lightfoot told the new graduates the importance they bring to the city and its residents.

"You are joining the ranks of brave men and women who have dedicated their lives in service to our great city. Your rapid, skillful response and healing hands will touch the lives of residents on their worst days and during some of their most frightening moments," Lightfoot said.

"Admittedly, this is not an easy call that you've answered. But nonetheless, it's still an incredibly important one. Our city cannot be at our strongest and healthiest without your selflessness and your heroism."

Forty paramedics graduated in Wednesday's ceremony.