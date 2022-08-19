Expand / Collapse search

Chicago Fire Department pays tribute to MaShawn Plummer who died last year

By FOX 32 News
Chicago
The Chicago Fire Department paid tribute to one of their own on Friday. Officials joined the family of firefighter EMT Mashawn Plummer for a ceremony, adding his badge to the memorial wall at the Quinn Fire Academy.

Officials joined the family of firefighter and EMT MaShawn Plummer for a ceremony, adding his badge to the Memorial Wall at the Quinn Fire Academy.

Plummer collapsed last December while battling a fire in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood. He passed away a few days later.

Plummer had been on the job for only a year before his death.

Plummer was a member of the Engine 94 Firehouse in Portage Park.

The services Friday also included a brick dedication at the Firefighter Memorial Park at McCormick Place Lakeside Center.