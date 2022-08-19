Chicago Fire Department pays tribute to MaShawn Plummer who died last year
CHICAGO - The Chicago Fire Department paid tribute to one of their own on Friday.
Officials joined the family of firefighter and EMT MaShawn Plummer for a ceremony, adding his badge to the Memorial Wall at the Quinn Fire Academy.
Plummer collapsed last December while battling a fire in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood. He passed away a few days later.
Plummer had been on the job for only a year before his death.
Plummer was a member of the Engine 94 Firehouse in Portage Park.
The services Friday also included a brick dedication at the Firefighter Memorial Park at McCormick Place Lakeside Center.