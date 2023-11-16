Chicago Fire Department welcomes 67 new first responders after tragic loss of firefighter Andrew Price

The Chicago Fire Department is growing.

On Thursday, leaders welcomed 67 new firefighters, EMT, and paramedics.

The graduation was held just days after the department suffered its fourth line of duty death this year. Firefighter Andrew Price died after being injured in a Lincoln Park fire on Monday.

Fire Commissioner Annette Nance-Hot and Mayor Brandon Johnson took a moment to honor Price and his ultimate service.

"His heroism, bravery, and service will be long remembered. Truly grateful as an entire city," Mayor Johnson said.

Homegoing services will be held on Monday for Firefighter Andrew Price. They will be held at the Aon Grand Ballroom at Navy Pier.