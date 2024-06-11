Driver injured after crashing into Chicago fire truck in Austin

A car crashed into a Chicago fire truck early Tuesday in the Austin neighborhood on the city's West Side.

The white sedan and the CFD truck were both going westbound around 1:30 a.m. in the 5400 block of West North Avenue when the sedan struck the side of the truck, according to police.

The driver of the sedan suffered a minor injury to the head. He was taken to West Suburban Hospital where he was listed in good condition. Two other passengers who were in the vehicle were not injured.

Police said that citations were pending.