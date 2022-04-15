Chicago firefighter injured in fall from roof while battling South Side blaze

A Chicago firefighter was injured after falling from a roof while battling a house fire in the 6200 block of South Paulina Street on Friday afternoon.

Residents in the city’s West Englewood neighborhood witnessed it unfold.

"I saw a fireman fall off the side of the roof," said Olympia Haidos, who lives nearby. "I was crying, I was in tears. My husband rushed downstairs and said, ‘what’s going on?’ and I said either somebody fell out of the window or… and by the time they took him on a stretcher, we knew it was a fireman."

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

Officials with the Chicago Fire Department confirm that a firefighter fell, but did not say from which part of the home. The firefighter was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition.

CFD officials have not disclosed the extent of the firefighter’s injuries.

Advertisement

The cause of the house fire is under investigation.