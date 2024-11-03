Chicago firefighter seriously injured after falling from roof during call on NW Side, officials say

The Brief A Chicago firefighter fell from a roof while responding to a fire on the Northwest Side, resulting in serious injuries. The incident occurred Sunday evening at a three-story building on North Hamlin, where firefighters initially found heavy flames and conducted a search for trapped victims. The firefighter was taken to Stroger Hospital; the fire's cause and origin are under investigation.



A Chicago firefighter is in serious condition after falling from a roof during a call on the city’s Northwest Side, according to officials.

The incident happened around 6:10 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of North Hamlin Avenue in Humboldt Park.

Initially, firefighters received a report of multiple people trapped in a three-story building that was on fire, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

When crews arrived, they found heavy flames on the second floor and began attacking the fire from the outside. Once the fire was somewhat contained, they transitioned to fighting it from inside the building.

Crews also started searching for any trapped victims. After a thorough search, they found no one was trapped and that several people had self-evacuated.

About 10 minutes into the call, a firefighter operating on the roof lost his footing during the response and fell to the basement, according to CFD.

He sustained serious injuries and was taken by ambulance to Stroger Hospital. His identity and age have not been released.

The cause and origin of the fire are still under investigation.

This is a developing story, and updates will be provided as they become available.