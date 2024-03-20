Chicago firefighter injured battling Bridgeport structure fire

A Chicago firefighter was injured battling a structure fire in the Bridgeport neighborhood early Wednesday morning.

The Chicago Fire Department responded to 3329 South Morgan Street for a still and box alarm fire that was later upgraded to a 2-11 just after 6 a.m.

Firefighters had to take a defensive approach but were eventually able to put out the blaze at the three-story building around 6:40 a.m.

One firefighter was transported to Christ Hospital for a minor injury, according to officials.

Bridgeport fire (Chicago Fire Department)

Human services were called to support displaced residents.

It is not yet clear what caused the fire. No further information was available.