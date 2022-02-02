Chicago firefighters need help clearing snow around fire hydrants

The Chicago Fire Department could use some help clearing snow around fire hydrants.

There are about 46,000 hydrants in the city, and firefighters need to find them fast if a fire breaks out.

"If we cannot shovel out, hydrants and the snow is very deep, at least if you can, while you're out there shoveling, you know, leave a stick or something in there so that we know where the hydrant is. so we can get to it quickly because seconds count," said Deputy District Chief Brian Johnson.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Advertisement

CFD says they need access to those hydrants in case they need more than the 500 gallons of water in the fire engine.