Chicago firefighters, paramedics added to memorial wall in special ceremony

A special dedication ceremony was held Saturday for Chicago firefighters and paramedics.

Their names were added to the Chicago Fire Department retiree memorial wall.

The wall was first dedicated in 2018. Since then, hundreds of names have been added to honor those who devoted their lives to service.

"Of course there's that negative connotation because when we show up something bad is happening. But for all my years doing the job when that something bad is happening the most important message I can share with anyone you're not alone," said retired ambulance commander Maggie Cohen Murphy.

"And whatever we're going to do to figure this out we're going to figure this out. And I'm sure every member - past, present, and future,- of the fire department would say the same thing. I'd like to think that that's what this wall represents," she added.

Fire Commissioner Annette Nance-Holt was also there and spoke about the selfless commitment all the firefighters and paramedics bring to their jobs on a daily basis.

FOX 32’s Sylvia Perez served as emcee of the event.