Chicago first responders honor those who lost their lives in 9/11 terrorist attacks

On Friday, Chicago police took part in a rolling prayer parade past fire stations to remember the 9/11 attacks.

Even though the destruction of 9/11 took place in New York, local first responders remember it well because they quickly looked for ways to help.

Just like every Sept. 11, one Chicago Fire House held a moment of silence at the time the first plane struck.

Many here started heading east as soon after they saw what happened.

Battalion Chief Patrick Maloney remembers when they checked in with a New York command post on Sept. 12.

“Fires were still burning out of control. It was quite a devastation - bigger than we could imagine,” said Maloney.

Advertisement

In Aurora, the remembrance looks different this year as it was streamed online due to COVID-19.

Just how America stood strong after 9/11, Aurora’s mayor says it is time for that again in the battle against coronavirus.

“We need to draw upon that American resolve to fight the enemy even if that enemy remains unseen,” said Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin.

Chicago’s mayor, Lori Lightfoot says this anniversary is also a time to remember how the country came together after terrorists struck.

“I hope we can get back, that spirit, even if it's for a moment, we need to rekindle that spirit of community,” said Lightfoot.

