Chicago Food Truck Festival to return to Daley Plaza

The popular Chicago Food Truck Festival will return to Daley Plaza this month.

The Chicago Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection (BACP) said the festival will feature a rotating selection of food trucks every Friday from May 20 to Oct. 11, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Daley Plaza is located at 50 W. Washington Street.

"The Chicago Food Truck Festival showcases the city's food truck industry and the resilient entrepreneurs behind it," said Mayor Lori Lightfoot. "With the noticeable increase in pedestrian activity and office occupancy in the Loop, this festival is just one more way that we are reviving downtown. I look forward to welcoming the fest and all the visitors it will bring."

The Chicago Food Truck line-up will be announced each week on BACP social media platforms, using the hashtag #ChiFoodTruckFest.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

"The Chicago Food Truck Fest celebrates our city’s legendary culinary cuisine while boosting our local economy," said BACP Commissioner Kenneth J. Meyer. "We are thrilled to welcome back the Chicago Food Truck Fest, as well as downtown workers."

Advertisement

Food truck operators who are interested in participating in the Chicago Food Truck Festival can submit an application at Chicago.gov/FoodTruckFest.