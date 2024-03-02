Chicago police respond to former Mayor Lori Lightfoot's home after bullet hits security detail's SUV

Chicago police were called to former Mayor Lori Lightfoot's home early Saturday after a bullet struck her security detail's vehicle.

Around 3:15 a.m., members of Lightfoot's security detail were inside their unmarked squad car in the 3400 block of West Wrightwood when a round hit the windshield, causing damage, the Chicago Police Department (CPD) said.

Officers then saw a bullet fragment inside the vehicle on the floor.

The officers were not injured and did not return fire, CPD said.

No one is in custody as detectives continue to investigate.

Despite her loss in the mayoral election over a year ago, Lightfoot still maintains CPD security detail outside of her home. Cones block off a portion of parking spots outside her residence and across the street from her residence, which are reserved for her detail.