Chicago Fraternal Order of Police union president John Catanzara says he's retiring from CPD

article

Chicago’s Fraternal Order of Police President John Catanzara announced on Monday that he is retiring from the Chicago Police Department, right after the first day of his termination hearing.

He said that his retirement would be effective on Tuesday.

Catanzara has been in the spotlight recently for battling the city's COVID-19 requirements. But the termination hearing is not about the virus. It is about whether he violated department policies.

Catanzara is accused of making false reports, being insubordinate to supervisors and making inflammatory comments on social media.

In one post, he called Muslims savages. In another, he called a superior officer spineless.

In all, Catanzara is accused of violating 11 police department rules.

The termination hearing was expected to continue through Wednesday, but it's not clear whether that will be the case now that Catanzara says he is retiring instead.

