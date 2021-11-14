Chicago Fraternal Order of Police union President John Catanzara faces termination hearing Monday

The Chicago Police Board's hearing on whether Fraternal Order of Police President John Catanzara should lose his job as an officer will begin on Monday.

Four years ago, officials launched an investigation over inflammatory statements that Catanzara made on social media. He is accused of violating dozens of department rules connected to 18 allegations. One of the social media posts included on the list is of a photo Catanzara posted of himself in his CPD uniform in support of Former President Donald Trump and the American flag.

Catanzara joined the Chicago Police Department in 1995 and was elected the union's president while he was under investigation.

In a video posted to FOP members on Friday, Catanzara said the termination hearing is part of the mayor's campaign to get rid of him.

"The mayor has decided that she wanted a circus," he said. "She has made it very clear that I am not going to win this case, that i will never be in a police uniform again."

Catanzara says that he could still run the police union even if he is fired.

The hearing is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. on Monday, and to continue Tuesday and Wednesday. It is open to the public, though space is limited because of the COVID pandemic.

