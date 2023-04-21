Chicago fundraiser raises money for families of fallen city firefighters

Just one week after two fallen firefighters were laid to rest, support for their families continues to pour in.

On Friday, a fundraiser that directly supports the families of Chicago Firefighter Jermaine Pelt and Lieutenant Jan Tchoryk was being held at Leona's Pizzeria and Restaurant in the city's Irving Park neighborhood.

Both men died in the line of duty – fighting two separate fires – earlier this month.

The owner of the newly renovated Leona's Pizzeria on Elston and Drake was welcoming the public from 5 p.m. to 9 pm to remember and honor the fallen heroes.

Pizza was served along with appetizers and drinks.

In addition, a raffle and auction would be held — all to support a cause that hits close to home.

"When things like this happen and we lose people in the line, it cuts deeply like a lightning rod through all the family members and it goes right to me too, even makes me teary-eyed. When we bought this brand, one of the things that we do is we support first responders. We go out of our way to do it," said Billy Marino, owner of the pizzeria.

The fundraiser was not a pre-ticketed event, and the suggested donation at the door was $20.

For those who weren’t able to attend, but still want to help, can visit WidowsandChildren.org.

Also on Friday, the nonprofit Angels on Earth provided lunch to members of Engine Company 75 – where firefighter Pelt served.

The organization assists the families of fallen heroes.