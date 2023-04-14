Chicago firefighter Jermaine Pelt to be laid to rest

The funeral for Jermaine Pelt will be held Friday morning in Pullman, as Chicago mourns the second fallen firefighter killed in the line of duty in one week.

The service will be held at 11 a.m. at the House of Hope. His final resting place will be at a cemetery in Blue Island.

The funeral procession from Blake-Lamb Funeral Home in Oak Lawn to House of Hope begins at 9 a.m. There will be rolling closures along the route.

Pelt, 49, died while battling a fire in the city’s West Pullman neighborhood last Tuesday.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office officially ruled Pelt’s death an accident from inhaling smoke and soot.

In a moving tribute to the fallen hero, hundreds of Chicago firefighters filed into Pelt’s visitation on Thursday evening. Pelt served the Chicago Fire Department since 2005.

Just a day after Pelt's death, Lt. Jan Tchoryk was killed while fighting a fire last Wednesday in the Gold Coast.

Tchoryk's life and service was celebrated at his funeral on Thursday at St, Joseph Ukrainian Church.

According to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office, Tchoryk, 55, died of hypertensive-arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease.

On April 5, a massive fire broke out on the 27th floor of a condo building near Division and DuSable Lake Shore Drive. Tchoryk was one of the first firefighters to arrive at the scene. He later collapsed in a stairwell.

Tchoryk had been a Chicago firefighter since 1997.

Both men leave behind children. Pelt recently walked his oldest daughter down the aisle at her wedding.

Help is being provided to their families through fundraisers established by Widows’ and Children’s Fund of the CFD.