New details revealed in West Pullman fire that killed Chicago Firefighter Jermaine Pelt

There was compounded grief for the Chicago Fire Department Wednesday night after a second firefighter in two days died in the line of duty.

ATF's National Response Team, including forensic chemists and explosive specialists, were in West Pullman Wednesday after the Medical Examiner’s Office officially ruled Firefighter Jermaine Pelt’s death an accident from inhaling smoke and soot.

The deadly fire erupted overnight Tuesday, spreading to adjacent homes in the 12000 block of South Wallace Street.

Neighbors in the area say work was being done on the roof of the property. They also said a man and woman lived on the first floor and the second level was reportedly unoccupied.

As crews battled the blaze, conditions worsened and Firefighter Pelt went down.

"It appears that Firefighter Pelt went down as crews were being ordered out of the building. A mayday was called and he was quickly found near the hose line and brought out for treatment," said CFD Fire Commissioner Annette Nance-Holt.

The father of two and registered nurse, who had just recently walked his daughter down the aisle for her wedding, died at 49 years old.

The area is now under 24-hour surveillance until the scene is cleared.

According to sources, nearly 100 experts are working on the case with compelling evidence currently being processed.

It is unknown how long the federal agents will remain at the scene.