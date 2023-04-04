Firefighter dead, 2 others injured in West Pullman fire

A firefighter died and two others were injured while responding to a multi-alarm fire Tuesday morning at a residence in the West Pullman neighborhood.

The firefighters responded to the blaze around 3:15 a.m. in the 12000 block of South Wallace Street, according to fire officials. As conditions worsened, firefighters were ordered out of the building.

Firefighter Jermaine Pelt went down as crews were being ordered out of the building, according to fire officials.

Paramedics and firefighters performed CPR on Pelt all the way from the scene of the fire to Advocate Christ Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Pelt joined the Chicago Fire Department in 2005 and celebrated his 49th birthday in March, officials said.

He had recently walked his daughter down the aisle. She was alerted to his death while she was on her honeymoon, fire officials said.

Two other firefighters were also taken Advocate Christ Medical Center where they were in stable condition, officials said.

The blaze spread to two other residences and two adults and two children were displaced, police said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Pelt will be escorted to the Cook County medical examiner's office for an autopsy.