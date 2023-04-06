Expand / Collapse search

CFD releases cause of Chicago highrise blaze that killed veteran firefighter

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Gold Coast
FOX 32 Chicago

The cause of the apartment fire that resulted in the death of a Chicago firefighter Wednesday has been revealed.

CHICAGO - The cause of the apartment fire that resulted in the death of a Chicago firefighter Wednesday has been revealed.

The CFD Office of Fire Investigation determined the blaze was accidental and started from combustible materials being too close to a heat-generating appliance in a large 27th floor apartment in the Gold Coast neighborhood.

Lt. Jan Tchoryk, 55, was heading to the location of the fire when he collapsed on the 11th floor.

"A mayday was called for help," said Chicago Fire Commissioner Annette Nance-Holt. "The crews started treating him right away by doing CPR on the scene and got him back to the lobby where they continued."

An eyewitness outside the burning building saw the stricken firefighter brought out on a stretcher.

Chicago firefighter killed responding to high-rise fire

A firefighter died while battling a blaze at a Gold Coast high-rise apartment Wednesday morning, the department’s second line-of-duty death in the past two days.

"About 25 firefighters were around the stretcher and medics working on someone. And I think that’s when everybody took a pause that this is something really serious," the witness said.

Paramedics rushed Tchoryk to Northwestern Memorial, but he couldn’t be revived.

Tchoryk had been a Chicago Firefighters since 1997 and worked out of Tower 10 on Division, which is now draped in purple bunting.

On Tuesday, another veteran Chicago firefighter, 49-year-old Jermaine Pelt, was killed while battling a fire on the city’s Far South Side.

"I can’t tell you how this impacts us losing two members in two days," Nance-Holt said. "As I said yesterday, this job is dangerous. And you never know if you’re coming home despite the best training and equipment we can provide."

New details released after firefighter dies in West Pullman fire

New details are being revealed in the fire that killed a 49-year-old firefighter Tuesday in the West Pullman neighborhood.