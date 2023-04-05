Chicago firefighters hurt, 1 critically, after blaze breaks out at Gold Coast highrise

At least two Chicago firefighters were hurt, one critically, while responding to a three-alarm fire that broke out at a highrise building Wednesday morning in the Gold Coast neighborhood.

The blaze began on the 27th floor around 7 a.m. at a highrise located at 1212 N. Lake Shore Drive, according to fire officials.

Officials said one firefighter that was hurt in the response was in "good shape."

A mayday response was issued around 7:55 a.m. for a downed firefighter who was removed from the building and taken to a local hospital in "very critical" condition, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

Several fire trucks and ambulances are at the scene.

The main body of the fire was put out around 7:40 a.m., officials said. Crews are now addressing hotspots.

All of the building's elevators are out, according to CFD.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The blaze comes less than a day after Chicago firefighter Jermaine Pelt died from injuries suffered while fighting a fire on the city's South Side.