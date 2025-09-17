Chicago man charged with attempted murder after shooting victim in eye: police

article

The Brief Cesar Herrera, 37, was charged with attempted murder in a Sept. 8 drive-by shooting in Gage Park. Police say he shot a 36-year-old man in the eye, leaving the victim in fair condition. Herrera was arrested Tuesday and faces a detention hearing Wednesday.



A man has been charged in connection with a drive-by shooting earlier this month that left another man hospitalized on Chicago's Southwest Side.

What we know:

The shooting happened around 9 p.m. on Sept. 8 in the 5200 block of South Fairfield Avenue.

Cesar Herrera, 37, allegedly fired shots from a vehicle, striking a 36-year-old man in the eye while he was walking outside in the Gage Park neighborhood, according to police.

The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was listed in fair condition.

Herrera was arrested around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 4600 block of South Karlov Avenue. He was charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon.

What's next:

Herrera has a detention hearing scheduled for Wednesday.