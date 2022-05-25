Chicago gas giveaway: Chicago mayoral candidate Willie Wilson to host discounted gas promotion Thursday

Two dollar a gallon gas is coming back Thursday morning.

This is the latest promotion sponsored by Chicago Mayoral candidate Willie Wilson.

This time, it's discounted gas at $2 a gallon — instead of free.

It starts at 7 a.m. at 10 gas stations across the city.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

Super Save: 48 E Garfield Blvd. Stage SB on Michigan, WB onto 55th, Enter from 55th, Exit NB on Wabash

Citgo: 1345 N Pulaski Rd Stage NB on Pulaski, Enter on Pulaski and Exit EB on Grand

Super Save: 11100 S State Street Stage SB on State Street, Enter on State Street, Exit SB on State Street

Mobil: 2800 S. Kedzie RdStage SB on Kedzie, Enter 1st entrance from Kedzie, Exit SB from 2nd entrance on Kedzie

Marathon: 340 S. Sacramento BlvdStage SB on Sacramento, Enter on Sacramento, Exit WB on Van Buren

BP: 6308 N. Central Ave.Stage NB on Caldwell, Enter from Caldwell, Exit NB on Caldwell

Mobil: 3201 N. HarlemStage SB on Harlem, Enter from Harlem, Exit WB on Belmont

BP: 342 E. 35th StreetStage SB on King Drive, Enter on King Drive, Exit WB on 35th Street

BP: 5949 W. HigginsStage NB on Austin, Enter from Austin, Exit EB on Higgins