Chicago gas giveaway: Chicago mayoral candidate Willie Wilson to host discounted gas promotion Thursday
CHICAGO - Two dollar a gallon gas is coming back Thursday morning.
This is the latest promotion sponsored by Chicago Mayoral candidate Willie Wilson.
This time, it's discounted gas at $2 a gallon — instead of free.
It starts at 7 a.m. at 10 gas stations across the city.
PARTICIPATING CHICAGO GAS LOCATIONS:
- Super Save: 48 E Garfield Blvd. Stage SB on Michigan, WB onto 55th, Enter from 55th, Exit NB on Wabash
- Citgo: 1345 N Pulaski Rd Stage NB on Pulaski, Enter on Pulaski and Exit EB on Grand
- Super Save: 11100 S State Street Stage SB on State Street, Enter on State Street, Exit SB on State Street
- Mobil: 2800 S. Kedzie RdStage SB on Kedzie, Enter 1st entrance from Kedzie, Exit SB from 2nd entrance on Kedzie
- Marathon: 340 S. Sacramento BlvdStage SB on Sacramento, Enter on Sacramento, Exit WB on Van Buren
- BP: 6308 N. Central Ave.Stage NB on Caldwell, Enter from Caldwell, Exit NB on Caldwell
- Mobil: 3201 N. HarlemStage SB on Harlem, Enter from Harlem, Exit WB on Belmont
- BP: 342 E. 35th StreetStage SB on King Drive, Enter on King Drive, Exit WB on 35th Street
- BP: 5949 W. HigginsStage NB on Austin, Enter from Austin, Exit EB on Higgins
- Gulf: 9901 S. Halsted St. Stage NB on Halsted, Enter from Halsted, Exit EB on 99th Streett