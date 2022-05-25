Expand / Collapse search

Chicago gas giveaway: Chicago mayoral candidate Willie Wilson to host discounted gas promotion Thursday

By FOX 32 News
Published 
CHICAGO - Two dollar a gallon gas is coming back Thursday morning. 

This is the latest promotion sponsored by Chicago Mayoral candidate Willie Wilson. 

This time, it's discounted gas at $2 a gallon — instead of free. 

It starts at 7 a.m. at 10 gas stations across the city. 

PARTICIPATING CHICAGO GAS LOCATIONS: 

  • Super Save: 48 E Garfield Blvd. Stage SB on Michigan, WB onto 55th, Enter from 55th, Exit NB on Wabash
  • Citgo: 1345 N Pulaski Rd Stage NB on Pulaski, Enter on Pulaski and Exit EB on Grand
  • Super Save: 11100 S State Street Stage SB on State Street, Enter on State Street, Exit SB on State Street 
  • Mobil: 2800 S. Kedzie RdStage SB on Kedzie, Enter 1st entrance from Kedzie, Exit SB from 2nd entrance on Kedzie
  • Marathon: 340 S. Sacramento BlvdStage SB on Sacramento, Enter on Sacramento, Exit WB on Van Buren
  • BP: 6308 N. Central Ave.Stage NB on Caldwell, Enter from Caldwell, Exit NB on Caldwell
  • Mobil: 3201 N. HarlemStage SB on Harlem, Enter from Harlem, Exit WB on Belmont
  • BP: 342 E. 35th StreetStage SB on King Drive, Enter on King Drive, Exit WB on 35th Street
  • BP: 5949 W. HigginsStage NB on Austin, Enter from Austin, Exit EB on Higgins
  • Gulf: 9901 S. Halsted St.  Stage NB on Halsted, Enter from Halsted, Exit EB on 99th Streett 