Chicago gas station shooting leaves man critically wounded

A man was shot and critically wounded inside a gas station Tuesday night in the Bronzeville neighborhood.

Just before midnight, the 35-year-old was standing in the gas station in the 4700 block of South Michigan Avenue when three people approached him, one of whom pulled out a gun and shot him twice in the abdomen, police said.

Paramedics treated the victim at the scene and he was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

No one was taken into custody. Area One detectives are investigating.