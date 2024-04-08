Chicago gears up for Democratic National Convention with focus on neighborhood impact and security

Preparations for the upcoming Democratic National Convention in Chicago are well underway, with city departments and law enforcement agencies actively strategizing to ensure a smooth and secure event.

Monday's activities focused on identifying the neighborhoods surrounding McCormick Place that are likely to be impacted by the convention and proactively addressing any potential issues.

Organizers engaged with local businesses and residents in these areas, informing them of the forthcoming DNC event and addressing any concerns or inquiries they may have had. Drawing from the experience of hosting the 2012 NATO Summit, organizers are leveraging lessons learned regarding security needs and their impact on surrounding communities.

In addition to security considerations, organizers are evaluating potential disruptions to essential services such as Meals on Wheels, medical deliveries within the security perimeter and garbage collection logistics in the affected areas.

Community feedback on security plans is also being sought through surveys distributed by canvassers in the neighborhood.

The DNC is scheduled to begin on Aug. 19 and will continue until the 22nd.

