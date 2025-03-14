Expand / Collapse search
Chicago gears up for a weekend of St. Patrick’s Day festivities

By
Published  March 14, 2025 5:35pm CDT
Chicago
FOX 32 Chicago

Chicago gears up for St. Patrick’s Day with river dyeing and parades

From the iconic green Chicago River to lively parades downtown and on the South Side, Elizabeth Matthews is live with a look at the weekend’s St. Patrick’s Day celebrations.

The Brief

    • Chicago’s St. Patrick’s Day celebrations kick off this weekend with the annual river dyeing and festive parades.
    • The Downtown Parade starts Saturday at 12:15 p.m., while the South Side Irish Parade follows on Sunday at noon.
    • Large crowds and street closures are expected, so attendees should plan ahead for parking and transportation.

CHICAGO - Chicago is embracing the luck of the Irish this weekend with a full lineup of St. Patrick’s Day celebrations, including the city’s iconic river dyeing and lively parades.

A Neon Green Tradition

The backstory:

The annual tradition of dyeing the Chicago River green will take place Saturday morning, transforming the waterway into a glowing emerald stream. 

Since 1962, the local plumbers union has led this effort, drawing large crowds eager to witness the spectacle and snap photos. The best viewing spots are along Upper Wacker Drive between State and Columbus.

Parades and Festivities:

Following the river dyeing, the Downtown St. Patrick’s Day Parade will kick off at 12:15 p.m. at Balbo and Columbus, featuring floats, performances, and plenty of Irish pride.

On Sunday, the South Side Irish St. Patrick’s Day Parade will take over Western Avenue. Starting at noon at 103rd and Western, the parade will travel a mile and a half south, welcoming huge crowds to celebrate. 

This beloved tradition, featuring more than 100 entries, 14 bands, and Irish dancers, is considered by many to be the unofficial start of spring in the neighborhood.

Why you should care:

With large crowds expected, attendees should plan for street closures and limited parking. Neighborhood parking will be the best option, as many streets along the parade routes will be blocked off.

Whether downtown or on the South Side, Chicagoans are ready to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in true Irish style.

The Source: The information from this article was provided by FOX 32's Elizabeth Matthews.

