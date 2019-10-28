Chicago gets tentative staff deal as teachers stay on strike, classes canceled Tuesday

article

A teachers' strike cancelled classes in Chicago for an eighth day on Monday, hours after the school district announced a tentative agreement with a separate union representing thousands of school support staff. Classes are also cancelled on Tuesday.

The district and the Chicago Teachers Union reported some progress late last week but talks stalled over the weekend, keeping classrooms closed for more than 300,000 students.

Both sides signaled Monday that they remain at odds over demands for smaller classes and more staff.

The teachers' union has been on strike since Oct. 17, joined by about 7,500 members of the Service Employees International Union including security guards and classroom aides.

Despite reaching a tentative agreement with the district on Sunday, leaders of the support staffers' union said members were on the picket lines alongside teachers Monday and would remain there until educators reach their own deal.

"We walked out together; we'll walk in together," said Jeffrey Howard, executive vice president of SEIU Local 73.

In a statement on Monday, Mayor Lori Lightfoot said the proposed five-year contract for support staff includes a 16% raise and additional pay bumps for special education classroom aides, bus aides and custodians.

Officials with the support staffers' union declined to discuss details of the contract Monday, saying members should see it first. They said members began voting Monday and will continue through Tuesday evening.

Lightfoot's statement says the mayor-appointed Board of Education also must ratify the deal.

"I am very pleased we were able to work together to agree on a strong, fair deal that will provide substantial raises and real improvements to working environments, and I commend negotiators on both sides for their tireless effort," she said.