Chicago girl, 12, reported missing from NW Side

Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating an endangered 12-year-old girl who was reported missing Tuesday morning.

Lamya Young was last seen at her residence around 7 a.m. in the 4800 block of West Montrose Avenue in Jefferson Park, according to a CPD missing person alert.

Young is 4-foot-11, 160 pounds with brown eyes and black braids.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Area Five detectives at (312) 746-6554.