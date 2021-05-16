Chicago girl has been missing for more than a week

article

Police are asking the community for help finding a missing 15-year-old girl who was last seen in Jeffery Manor on the South Side.

Taliyah Randolph was last seen May 7 in the area of the 9800 block of South Merrion Avenue, Chicago police said.

She often visits the area of 66th Street and Ashland Avenue, police said.

She is 5-foot-6, 100 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Anyone with information was asked to call Area Two detectives at 312-747-8274.