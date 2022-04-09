Chicago girl who was kidnapped, assaulted by stranger told police 'He stole me'

article

Johnathan Hill grabbed a 7-year-old girl from a park in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood, hit her, and sexually assaulted her, according to new details filed in court.

The girl, 7, was at a park on Thursday with her brothers when Hill, 23, allegedly approached, grabbed her by the arm, and dragged her to a building on South Coles.

Police said Hill hit her in the head and claimed he was taking her to her mom.

Police said that Hill took the little girl upstairs, pulled out his penis and forced it into her mouth.

An eyewitness who had seen Hill taking her away called police and followed him.

Police said that the little victim was crying for her mother and yelling "he stole me" when they found her. The girl was rushed to the hospital.

Johnathan Hill allegedly told police the victim was "for the day and his wives were for the night."

Hill is being held without bond on charges of kidnapping and aggravated sexual assault.

