'Accelerated Moving Event' unfolds at Gompers Park encampment, housing assistance offered

The Brief After months of community members asking for the city to intervene, an Accelerated Moving Event (AME) unfolded at Gompers Park. Many of the unhoused individuals living in tents accepted permanent housing on Wednesday. Safety concerns and disruptions to youth sports prompted calls for city intervention.



After months of debate, a long-standing homeless encampment in Gompers Park on Chicago’s Northwest Side is in the process of coming down.

Still, those living in tents will not be forced to leave, according to city officials.

While tensions have run high over the issue, many of the individuals living in the encampment walked away with permanent housing on Wednesday.

What we know:

The City of Chicago’s Department of Family and Support Services (DFSS) hosted an "Accelerated Moving Event" in partnership with All Chicago on Wednesday to quickly connect unhoused individuals with shelter and other services.

The scheduled event helped speed up and fund the process of placing individuals into housing, allowing them to complete multiple steps at once.

"It’s pretty much a one-stop-shop for housing and it’s very comprehensive," said 39th Ward Alderman Samantha Nugent. "It’s the best tool we have to help the unhoused, but also, I do support the restoration of the park, and I understand the concerns of our community. We had a lot of safety concerns leading up to this Accelerated Moving Event."

Since last year, residents have raised concern about safety, citing recent incidents involving an off-leash dog attacking community members, as well as indecent behavior and reports of drug paraphernalia and knives found in the park.

The fire department has also responded to multiple fires at the encampment.

Youth baseball games and practices, which were at risk of relocation due to the encampment, are now expected to return to the park.

"Right now, things have been kind of quiet, and I think everyone is really hopeful that we are going to have games moved back here after things are back to normal," said Ryan Johnson, president of the Gompers Park Athletic Association.

What's next:

Although many of the unhoused individuals have accepted services, tents remain in the park for now.

As encampment members move into housing over the next several weeks, any abandoned property left behind will be removed during the next monthly park cleanup; however, city officials explain that the Accelerated Moving Event is not an encampment shutdown.

"This isn’t a closure, this isn’t a sweep, but it is an opportunity for people to move out of housing and possibly, the park having less foot traffic," said Sendy Soto, Chief Homelessness Officer for the City of Chicago. "We would love to provide an opportunity where everyone can move into housing and receive the wraparound services but we don’t have those resources, our partners don’t have those resources, so until we can address the gap in availability of affordable housing or even the shelter beds we need, we cannot force people and we wouldn’t be forcing people to leave a public space."

City officials say they will continue working to restore the area while ensuring those in need receive ongoing support.