Chicago Gospel music icon Reverend Stanley Keeble dies at 86

Reverend Stanley Keeble, a revered figure in Chicago's gospel music community, has died at the age of 86.

He passed away on December 27 after a prolonged illness, according to The Voices of Triumph, which is the choir he organized.

A lifelong Chicago resident, Keeble was a noted musician, choir director, historian, and educator who taught in the Chicago Public Schools system.

Known for his contributions to gospel music, Keeble's career included collaborations with prominent artists and the organization of The Voices of Triumph. He also played a pivotal role in the establishment of the Chicago Gospel Music Heritage Museum.

Funeral arrangements are pending for Keeble, who leaves behind a lasting legacy.