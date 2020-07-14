Chicago grants extension to ticket enforcement dates

article

Chicago motorists are being granted a little more time if they still haven't picked up their new city sticker.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced on Tuesday that the sticker and residential permit parking deadlines have been extended an extra two weeks.

The mayor said that due to a recent surge in residents complying with requirement, the city will extend the date of enforcement until August 1.

Motorists can purchase their stickers online, or by visiting any of Chicago's City Clerk office locations, Department of Finance payment centers or at neighborhood currency exchanges.

Expired vehicle registration enforcement will begin on November 2, aligning with the Secretary of State vehicle registration extension date.

The mayor's office temporarily suspended debt collection, non-safety vehicle impoundments, and compliance tickets when the shelter in place order was implemented on March 18, to provide some relief to residents experiencing financial stress from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Advertisement

The City of Chicago is encouraging anyone who may need assitance with outstanding debt to visit New Start Chicago, where residents can sign up for flexible payment plans for tickets and utility bills.