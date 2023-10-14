Security guard shot at South Side CTA Red Line station, suspect arrested

A security guard was shot and critically wounded Saturday at a CTA Red Line station on Chicago's South Side.

Around 4:25 p.m., police say the male victim was shot in the neck in the 0-100 block of W. 79th St. The offender fled the scene but was taken into custody in an alley in the 7900 block of S. Michigan Ave.

The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition, police said.

A handgun was recovered from the offender when they were arrested. Charges are pending, according to police.

A CTA spokesperson confirmed the shooting occurred at a Red Line station, but not on a train.

The investigation is ongoing.