Chicago group biking this weekend to help families with babies in NICU

You can ride this weekend, so people with sick kids can park.

The "Owl Ride for Jackson" is a fundraising event for the Jackson Chance Foundation.

The group helps to provide complimentary parking for families with babies in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Lurie Children's, Northwestern Prentiss, and Rush Children's hospitals in Chicago.

They group is planning a long ride.

"This is our sixth annual ride. We have a group of riders and supporters. We ride 111 miles. We ride from Chicago to Valparaiso and back this weekend," said Carrie Meghie.

You can find out more about this weekend's event, and the organization, on JacksonChance.org.