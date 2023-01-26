Chicago group creates Safe Passage route for city postal carriers

A Chicago group is creating a Safe Passage route for Illinois postal carriers who they say have been victims of violent crimes.

On Thursday, Southside residents and community leaders gathered at 72nd and Calumet to announce the creation of a "Safe Passage, Safe Package" program.

The initiative would be like the Safe Passage program used by Chicago Public Schools. But instead of paid staff, neighbors would look out for postal carriers.

"Not only are we concerned about each other, we also concerned about our package carriers. We want them to know that when they come here, we are watching," said Mrs. Peter, pastor of St. James Community Church and Safe Passage, Safe Package organizer.

If you would like a "Safe Passage, Safe Package" yard sign for your home, you can pick one up for free on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays at 325 East 79th Street.

Those signs will be available between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. on distribution days.