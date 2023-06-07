Chicago group demands action for missing and murdered Black and Brown women

One Chicago nonprofit is calling on the city to come together to advocate for missing Black and Brown women.

The sixth annual We Walk For Her march is kicking off Wednesday afternoon on the South Side.

A group of young women started the march to shed light on what they say is an alarming number of missing and murdered Black and Brown women on the south and west sides.

The march is organized by the Kenwood-Oakland community organization Girls Who Lead.

Those young women are calling for a local and statewide task force to be established that focuses on finding women who aren't giving the same attention as other cases.

Ald. Jeanette Taylor has served as a key voice in this effort, and spoke with FOX 32 News ahead of the event.

"We know with some effort that we can find our missing women. Think about the postal worker who was pregnant. We still have not found this young lady or any answers for her family, and so we owe them that," Taylor said.

"We need to put the same energy in that we put into white women, I’m just going to be honest. When they go missing, there is all of these volunteers. There’s an effort, a real coordinated effort to look for them. That’s not the same when it comes to black, brown, indigenous and trans women."

The march kicks off at 5 p.m. where participants will march south on Martin Luther King Drive all the way to 51st Street.