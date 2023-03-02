Chicago group brings attention to murder case dismissed by Kim Foxx

A Little Village organization held a rally at the Cook County Jail on Thursday. They were looking to bring attention to some cases they feel were improperly dismissed.

The organization especially highlighted the case of Victor Alejandro Garcia de Alva, who was murdered in 2020.

The group wants his case reopened and reviewed.

"The family deserves the right to know the original cause of death of their loved one. They don't deserve to be told bureaucracy on and on, with a story that is not accurate with the cause of death," said Kristin Armendariz, Community Organizer, Little Village Community Council.

FOX 32 did reach out to the Cook County State's Attorney’s Office for comment. They shared a statement that reads in part:

"Upon a review of the evidence in this case, which included an eyewitness account, the evidence was insufficient to support a charge of first-degree murder where there was evidence of self-defense and defense of others. The Cook County State's Attorney's Office has met with the victim's family on several occasions since his death, including today. We understand that the death of a loved one is tragic, and we continue to offer support for their grief."