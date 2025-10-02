Chicago group plans river flotilla after Israeli forces detain activists in Gaza blockade
CHICAGO - Israeli naval forces detained more than 400 international activists Thursday who were taking part in a flotilla carrying humanitarian aid. The ships were trying to break Israel's blockade of Gaza when they were intercepted.
Now, a Chicago organization is showing solidarity, by hosting a flotilla of its own on the Chicago River. The Chicago River flotilla is set to launch near State Street on Thursday.
What we know:
Originally preparing to set sail on kayaks, Al Hub Forum shared on social media that they will be using boats after they say two separate kayak groups canceled after learning of their plans.
The group describes itself as a Palestinian youth-led group. They say they are mobilizing in support of the global Sumud flotilla.
Swedish climate and political activist Gret Thunberg is among the people detained.
And according to the Al Hub Forum's organizers, so is a U.S. Marine Corps veteran from Illinois, Jessica Clotfelter. They are calling for her safe return home.
Dig deeper:
Israel argues that the blockade is necessary to prevent Hamas from importing arms into Gaza. While flotilla members say they are a civilian group, international law protects them from delivering humanitarian aid through this channel.
