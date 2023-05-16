Chicago group wants west sider to fill Brandon Johnson's vacant board seat

Activists are pushing to fill Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson's former Cook County Board seat with a west sider.

The group, west side-based Leaders Network, was joined by clergy members and civic leaders Tuesday at New Life Holiness Church.

They are hoping to fill the seat left open by Johnson's mayoral win with a west side Democrat.

Leaders Network President David Cherry says the west side has issues like low-performing schools, a lack of health care and violent crime, that need to be addressed.

"It would be an absolute crime if someone from outside the west side was appointed to fill this seat," Cherry said. "We really need someone who is a fighter for the west side. Someone who loves the west side. Someone who cares about the west side. Someone who fights for the west side."

The group also says they are incredibly proud of Johnson and were strong supporters of his mayoral campaign.