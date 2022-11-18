Chicago groups giving away free Thanksgiving turkeys this weekend

The Chicago Police Department is joining several West Side organizations Friday night to hand out turkeys to families in need.

A giveaway was happening Friday afternoon at the 15th District police station located at 5701 West Madison Street. Frozen turkeys and sides were being distributed until 6 p.m.

The giveaways are a partnership with the Chicago West Side NAACP, Chicago Fathers for Change, and Saving our Sons Ministries.

There is also a turkey giveaway in Englewood until 6 p.m., at 400 West 71st Street.

On Saturday, Roseland Community Hospital will host its turkey drive beginning at 10 a.m. More than 200 turkeys and a free hot meal will be available on a first come, first served basis.

At the same time, Garfield Park residents can visit 3834 West Madison Street for free turkeys, fresh vegetables, and other food staples.