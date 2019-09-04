Chicago gun control advocates plan march on Washington, D.C.

In the wake of recent mass shootings across the country and unending gun violence here at home, a coalition of Chicago gun control groups is planning to head to Washington, D.C. to push congress for tougher laws.

They will be part of what is expected to be a large march on the capitol.

"America has a love affair with guns. And it's time to take a divorce from those guns," said Father Michael Pfleger.

Representatives of about a dozen gun control groups and the parents of murder victims gathered Wednesday at St. Sabina Church to game plan a march on Washington on September 25.

"I think it's gonna be big. The national groups are coordinating with us here in Chicago," said Kathleen Sances of Gun Violence Prevention PAC.

They plan to descend on the capitol the same day the house takes up debate on a bill to ban assault weapons. Organizers believe the recent series of mass shootings across the country has changed the political climate and weakened the NRA.

"Hope that they hear us. Hope they oblige. Hope for some kind of change," said Arkyta Goodrich.

Goodrich is one of several mothers who have lost children to gun violence who plan to attend the march. None of their murders have been solved.

"So this is very painful for us. We are our kids' voices. If we don't speak up for our kids, who's gonna speak up for them," said Tonya Burch whose son was murdered in 2009.

Pfleger says he hope to send at least ten busloads of protesters to confront congress.

"They're not gonna be allowed to hide and that the American people are holding them accountable," Pfleger said.