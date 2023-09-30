Gunfire erupts at South Side park, 1 injured: police

Gunfire rang out Saturday afternoon at a park on Chicago's South Side, leaving one person wounded.

Around 1:30 p.m., police say a 29-year-old man was in a park in the 800 block of E. 39th St. when two unknown male offenders approached, pulled out guns and fired shots.

The victim was struck in the left leg and right hip, police said. He was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in fair condition.

Nobody was reported in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.