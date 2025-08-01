Chicago man charged with hate crime for allegedly saying racial slur during stabbing
article
CHICAGO - A Chicago man is facing hate crime charges in connection with a stabbing last month in the Portage Park neighborhood.
Hate crime charges
What we know:
The stabbing happened around 11:05 p.m. on July 8 in the 5700 block of West Addison Street, according to police.
Andres Stathoulopoulos, 20, allegedly said a racial slur before stabbing a 42-year-old woman.
Stathoulopoulos was arrested Wednesday in Schiller Park. He was charged with two counts of hate crime and aggravated battery/use of a deadly weapon.
No further information was provided.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department.