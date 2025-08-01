Chicago man charged with hate crime for allegedly saying racial slur during stabbing

article

The Brief A Chicago man has been charged with hate crimes after allegedly stabbing a woman in Portage Park last month. Police say Andres Stathoulopoulos, 20, used a racial slur before attacking the 42-year-old victim on July 8. He was arrested Wednesday in Schiller Park and faces two counts of hate crime and aggravated battery.



A Chicago man is facing hate crime charges in connection with a stabbing last month in the Portage Park neighborhood.

Hate crime charges

What we know:

The stabbing happened around 11:05 p.m. on July 8 in the 5700 block of West Addison Street, according to police.

Andres Stathoulopoulos, 20, allegedly said a racial slur before stabbing a 42-year-old woman.

Stathoulopoulos was arrested Wednesday in Schiller Park. He was charged with two counts of hate crime and aggravated battery/use of a deadly weapon.

No further information was provided.