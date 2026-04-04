2 killed, 3 kids hurt in Chicago Heights multi-car crash, police say

Two people were killed, and three children were hospitalized after a crash involving five cars in suburban Chicago Heights on Friday afternoon.

What you can do:

Police responded to the scene at the intersection of Chicago Road and Joe Orr Road around 4:30 p.m., according to the Chicago Heights Police Department.

Paramedics took three juveniles to area hospitals. Two drivers involved in the crash died at the scene.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office has not identified the two victims.

The Chicago Heights Police Department’s Accident Investigation Unit and Detective Division requested help from the South Suburban Major Accident Reconstruction Team.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call the Chicago Heights Police Department at 708-756-6400.