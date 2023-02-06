Massive fire breaks out at Chicago Heights factory

Crews are battling an extra-alarm fire that started at a furniture warehouse Monday morning in south suburban Chicago Heights.

The fire broke out around 6 a.m. at a furniture manufacturer Morgan Li in the 1100 block of Washington Avenue. It was upgraded to a two-alarm fire around 7:30 a.m.

As of 9:30 a.m., crews were still working to contain the fire, according to a spokesman from the mayor’s office.

The warehouse houses furniture and fabrics, the spokesman said.

The cause of the blaze was not immediately clear.

There is no word on injuries.

The Sun Times Media Wire contributed to this report.