Chicago Heights junkyard fire causes heavy smoke

A fire broke out at a south suburban salvage lot in south suburban Chicago Heights on Saturday morning.

The fire at the lot in the area of Joe Orr Road produced a significant amount of black smoke that was visible from miles away.

What we know:

A spokesperson for the City of Chicago Heights said the fire only affected "auto salvage hulks and tires." It was the burning tires that produced the large amount of smoke.

No injuries were reported.

The Chicago Heights Fire Department was on the scene.

Fox 32's Tia Ewing captured photos and video of the smoke from Northwest Indiana.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ A large amount of smoke was visible for miles from what appeared to be a fire in suburban Chicago Heights on Saturday morning.