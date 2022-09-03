Chicago Heights man shot 32-year-old multiple times after argument, woman also grazed by bullet: police
FORD HEIGHTS, Ill. - A Chicago Heights man was charged Friday after opening fire on two people in June.
Shawn Taylor, 42, faces two counts of attempted murder.
At about 9 p.m. on June 9, police responded to the 1500 block of Embassy Lane for a report of a shooting.
While investigating, officers discovered that Taylor allegedly got out of a black sedan and shot a 32-year-old man multiple times as he was standing outside of a car, Cook County Sheriff's police said.
The car was also struck multiple times by bullets, and a 26-year-old woman in the car suffered a graze wound.
There were also two children in the car at the time, who were uninjured.
Police learned that Taylor and the 32-year-old man had allegedly argued before the shooting.
Taylor is scheduled to appear for a bond hearing Saturday.