Chicago Heights man shot 32-year-old multiple times after argument, woman also grazed by bullet: police

A Chicago Heights man was charged Friday after opening fire on two people in June.

Shawn Taylor, 42, faces two counts of attempted murder.

At about 9 p.m. on June 9, police responded to the 1500 block of Embassy Lane for a report of a shooting.

While investigating, officers discovered that Taylor allegedly got out of a black sedan and shot a 32-year-old man multiple times as he was standing outside of a car, Cook County Sheriff's police said.

The car was also struck multiple times by bullets, and a 26-year-old woman in the car suffered a graze wound.

There were also two children in the car at the time, who were uninjured.

Police learned that Taylor and the 32-year-old man had allegedly argued before the shooting.

Taylor is scheduled to appear for a bond hearing Saturday.