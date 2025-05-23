Chicago Heights police investigating death of 1-month-old boy

The Brief A 1-month-old baby boy died Thursday morning after a medical emergency in Chicago Heights. He was identified as Dylan Martinez. An autopsy is pending; multiple agencies are investigating.



An investigation is underway after a 1-month-old Chicago Heights boy died Thursday morning.

What we know:

The Chicago Heights Police Department said officers responded to St. James Hospital in Olympia Fields after being called about a baby who suffered a medical emergency at a home in the 1400 block of Campbell Avenue.

The infant, identified as Dylan Martinez, was pronounced dead at 8:45 a.m.

Chicago Heights police say their Detective Division is investigating the case in coordination with the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services.

An autopsy is pending to determine the cause of death.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not shared details about the medical emergency or any circumstances leading up to the child’s death.

It's unclear whether foul play is suspected.

What's next:

The investigation is ongoing. Officials have asked anyone with information to contact the Chicago Heights Police Department.