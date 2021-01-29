Expand / Collapse search
Chicago Heights police officer allegedly battered handcuffed juvenile arrestee

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Chicago Heights
Ali K. Fara

CHICAGO - A Chicago Heights police officer was arrested on Friday for allegedly battering a handcuffed juvenile arrestee.

Ali Fara, 42, has been charged with official misconduct and aggravated battery.

Illinois State Police initiated an investigation at the request of the Chicago Heights Police Department after receiving information that Fara had allegedly battered and caused injury to a juvenile arrestee who was handcuffed.

The Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office Law Enforcement Accountability Division (LEAD) approved two felony charges against Fara on Friday.

Fara was taken into custody without incident and released on a $100,000 recognizance bond.

The investigation is currently open and ongoing.